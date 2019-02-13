Lost revenue, clients leave small business owners fuming over load shedding

Small business owners from Cape Town have vented their frustrations after the untimely return of load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - Small business owners from Cape Town have vented their frustrations after the untimely return of load shedding.

Fagmieda Dollie from Pelican Park says that her hairdressing business is suffering a massive blow.

The mother of two says the five clients she lost during a power outage cost her R600.

"At the moment, I'm the only breadwinner, my husband isn't working, so I need to provide. I can't come home and take my clients with me and do their hair at home, it doesn't work for me. At the end of the day, I must pay for petrol... it's not working for me."

Retreat barber Shane Eksteen, on the other hand, says he and his pregnant wife are trying to save up for their new arrival.

"I had some appointments that I couldn't attend due to load shedding. My clients got upset with me but I told them that there's nothing I can do about the matter. I may have lost a client or two."

Ashley Haviga from Bothasig runs a printing business.

He loses R2,000 per day when there's a power outage.

"I run this whole business from home and I need power to run the machines. I lose two hours of my day and that's frustrating as we need to work during the day and provide for our families and the power outages are not helping much. You'd think by now that they'd have sorted out the issue."

