Lions coach De Bruin reveals reason behind team's travel strategy

CAPE TOWN - Lions coach Swys de Bruin told EWN Sport that their late departure to Argentina for the Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares is because the players wanted to do so.

Having failed to register a win against the tough Argentinean franchise on their travels, De Bruin was happy to trial a new travel strategy for the lengthy South American flight.

"We travel on Wednesday morning. In the past, we would first travel the Friday, Saturday or Sunday before so we could spend the week there. We tried to delay the travel. So, we'll only have one practice day and then play the game."

Their travel strategy is nothing new explained De Bruin. They attempted it in 2018 on a trip to Australia, but never to South America.

"We did it last year. I know it's a different direction but we did it against the Waratahs last year and it worked well for us - we gave them 29 -0 on the day by travelling very late. It gives the guy's confidence to travel late so we going to stick to that."

Warren Whiteley will lead an inexperienced pack of forwards in Buenos Aires. The backline remains threatening, with five Springboks in the backline

The Lions lead the head-to-head four wins to the three of the South American outfit with no aways wins in any of those encounters. It is easy to see why De Bruin is enthusiastic about trying something new.

"We've never beaten the Jaguares there in Super Rugby and we really want to do well. So, anything that changes the minds (of players) and gets the players excited, we do."

"When we gave them the choice to travel earlier or later, the senior players voted unanimously for the later departure."

Kick-off is at 23:40 (SA time) on Saturday night.

Lions:

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith.

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Frans van Wyk, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Vermaak, 20 Robert Kruger, 21 Gianni Lombard/Dillon Smit, 22 Wandisile Simelane, 23 Ruan Combrinck.

