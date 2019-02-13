Lexus tops 2019 dependability rankings, Fiat struggles
Lexus had a score of 106 problems per hundred, the 2019 US vehicle dependability study showed. Porsche and Toyota ranked second, with a score of 108 each.
BENGALURU - Toyota Motor’s Lexus brand of luxury vehicles was the most dependable name for the eighth consecutive year, while Fiat Chrysler’s Fiat brand dropped to the bottom in an annual auto industry reliability survey published on Wednesday.
Industry consultant J.D. Power’s closely watched study measures the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles during the past 12 months by original owners of 2016 model-year vehicles, with a lower score reflecting higher quality and dependability.
Lexus had a score of 106 problems per hundred, the 2019 US vehicle dependability study showed. Porsche and Toyota ranked second, with a score of 108 each.
Overall, the study showed a 4% improvement in vehicle dependability from 2018.
“Vehicles are more reliable than ever, but automakers are wrestling with problems such as voice recognition, transmission shifts and battery failures,” said Dave Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power.
Chrysler, which was at the bottom of the survey that covered 31 brands in 2018, improved its ranking in 2019 to 16, but Fiat slipped by two ranks to the last position.
General Motors Co topped in five of the 20 categories, while Toyota Motor Corp got the top rank in four.
The study is based on responses from 32,952 original owners of 2016 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership.
More in Business
-
WC agriculture sector records 10% year-on-year increase in jobs
-
French court orders Google to remove 'abusive' clauses
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps on Eskom fears, US inflation
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Cosatu: Strike to ensure Mboweni's budget speech includes views of labour
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.