Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota says President Cyril Ramaphosa has sold out his comrades in the struggle.

CAPE TOWN - Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota stunned Parliament on Wednesday afternoon by accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts.

Lekota, who first refused to address the House during the debate on the State of the Nation Address because Ramaphosa had briefly left the chamber, said he would wait for the president to return, much to the consternation of presiding officer Thandi Modise.

#SONADebate Lekota says Ramaphosa singled him out by name in his speech, and he wants to respond. Modise warns him he will forfeit his 4 minutes if he doesn't start with his speech. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2019

Lekota, who was only allocated four minutes to speak, said he would not be joining Ramaphosa on the journey to turn the country around.

He says Ramaphosa has sold out his comrades in the struggle.

“In doing so, you condemned us to the special branch and I say this to you because the special branch rewarded you as they always reward their victims, and they send you home.”

Lekota received a standing ovation from the Economic Freedom Fighters and left the podium without referring to his prepared speech.