Justin Bieber undergoing counselling

LONDON - Justin Bieber is reportedly undergoing some counselling to get to the root of some personal issues and to help him figure out his next chapter.

A source told People magazine: "His emotions are raw, but he knows that his counselling - however painful - is what he needs as he moves forward with his life. He's feeling very positive that he's uncovering some root issues, and everyone is optimistic that this will help him figure out his next chapter. He's going to be a dad someday, and he knows that could happen sooner rather than later. [He wants to be sure] that he's got his act together."

Bieber had previously opened up about how becoming so famous at such a young age had a negative effect on his mental health.

He shared: "I started really feeling myself too much. 'People love me, I'm the s**t,' that's honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside ... I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed."

And Bieber also admitted he finds it hard to trust people including his now-wife Hailey.

He explained: "It's been so hard for me to trust people. I've struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren't really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me. One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I've made some bad decisions personally and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It's been difficult for me even to trust Hailey. We've been working through stuff. And it's great, right?"