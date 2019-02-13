Judge Nugent tells MPs: Tom Moyane ‘had to go’ from Sars

Robert Nugent on Wednesday briefed the finance committee on what he calls the massive failure of governance at Sars under Tom Moyane.

CAPE TOWN - Retired Judge Robert Nugent has told Parliament that former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane “had to go”.

Nugent has on Wednesday briefed the finance committee on what he calls the massive failure of governance at Sars under Moyane.

MPs have been informed of the findings and recommendations of the commission of inquiry he headed up to look into administration and governance at the revenue service.

Nugent appeared in Parliament a day after it was revealed that the Constitutional Court had dismissed former Moyane’s last-ditch attempt to get his job back.

Nugent says during the four-year probe, one central issue that arose was the massive “failure of integrity and governance at Sars”.

“We delivered an interim report for that reason because what was abundantly clear to us, within a few months, was that Mr Moyane had to go. Sars could not carry on with Mr Moyane in charge, he had to go. And that’s why in an interim report to the president we recommended that he be removed urgently.”

Nugent says an organisation like Sars has the potential to become autocratic quite easily.

To make matters worse for Moyane, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni recently appointed a high-level panel to interview and recommend candidates to replace him as Sars commissioner.

