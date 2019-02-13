It's a South African first! Listen to Primedia radio with Amazon Alexa
Barbara Friedman | This is a new way of listening as Primedia Broadcasting becomes the first South African media company to tap into Amazon Alexa.
It's World Radio Day and with it comes a new way of listening as Primedia Broadcasting becomes the first South African media company to tap into Amazon Alexa.
Primedia Broadcasting, the operating company for four of South Africa’s premier radio stations, 702, 947, CapeTalk and Kfm, is the first South African broadcast media company to effectively use the Amazon Alexa as part of bringing the future of radio to listeners.
What is the Amazon Echo?
Amazon’s Alexa-controlled Echo speaker continues to expand its music, smart-home, and digital-assistant abilities. It’s a voice assistant but capable of much more. Using nothing but the sound of your voice, you can play music, search the Web, create to-do and shopping lists, shop online, get instant weather reports, and control popular smart-home products - all while your smartphone stays in your pocket.
A South African first
The Amazon Echo and other smart speakers are changing the way consumers digest media and ask Google questions.
Primedia Broadcasting places significant emphasis on growing digital capabilities and continues looking at the future of how radio will be consumed.
It is with this in mind that the media company has invested research and digital design time to develop appropriate tech (Alexa Skills) so that South African’s (and interested international users) using Amazon Echo speakers can now sample podcasts and live audio from the radio in real time.
Here's how to connect
Listen to live radio or your favourite podcasts with the Amazon Alexa Skill on CapeTalk, 702, 947 and KFM.
The Alexa Flash briefing
Alexa has flash briefings - a short-format audio roundup which is a new frontier in the realm of voice search and streaming. Alexa Flash Briefing also allows the user to pick and choose what they want to hear about, whether it’s news, pop culture, weather, sports, technology, social media information, or more.
Tech forecasters predict that consuming news and information via Flash Briefing will be one of the primary ways people will receive information.
Primedia Broadcasting’s news arm – Eyewitness News (EWN) - EWN is currently the only South African news service available via an Alexa Flash Briefing:
Listen to EWN with the Amazon Alexa Skill
The Why?
Allan Kent and Karl Gostner, the team at Primedia Broadcasting, who pioneered the project share their thoughts:
Technology shifts have had a significant effect on consumer behaviour. Time spent listening has been limited with the influx of streaming services - quite simply audiences are spoilt for choice with what to choose and how to listen to audio. Amazon Alexa and the Echo represent a new class of audio devices that are reclaiming a position of prominence in the home and car. Audiences are forming new habits and as a broadcast business, we can benefit from the changes in user behaviour prompted by these new voice-interactive audio devices. Consumers now ask for the weather from Alexa instead of checking their mobile phone. They get news headlines from Alexa while making coffee instead of from their tablet. They are asking Alexa to play music. We want to see consumers asking Alexa to start up their favourite local radio station from the Primedia Broadcasting stable.Allan Kent and Karl Gostner, Primedia
The future is here
Radio’s big challenge is finding its way in this new digital world. This thinking is at the forefront of everything we do. Primedia Broadcasting continues to lead the evolution of radio in South Africa. First through its creation of some of South Africa’s biggest mass participation events, then through launching EWN that has grown to be one of the country’s leading news services to innovations in digital content and podcasts. This is the next phase in our commitment to championing modernization in this sectorEric D’Oliveira, Chief Executive Officer - Primedia Broadcasting
For more information visit Primedia Broadcasting.
This article first appeared on 702 : It's a South African first! Listen to Primedia radio with Amazon Alexa
More in Multimedia
-
Africa's longest-reigning heads of state
-
Winners in major categories at #Grammys2019
-
SA’s offshore oil exploration blocks
-
[INFOGRAPHIC] #Sona2019 by the numbers
-
Cancer: The global impact
-
Catholic Church child sex abuse scandals
-
Timeline for Britain’s EU exit
-
The world's fastest growing waste stream
-
Feel the heat: 2018 one of earth's hottest years
-
Nominations for the 2019 Oscar awards
-
Hong Kong: The ideal transit hub for wildlife traffickers
-
The rich-poor gap is widening
-
5,6% increase in festive season road deaths
-
Al-Shabaab's attacks in East Africa
-
US govt shutdowns since 1976
-
Chronology of events in DRC since independence
-
Who won gold at the Globes?
-
Map of the US-Mexico border
-
Events in the Democratic Republic of Congo since independence
-
2019 nominees for the 76th Golden Globe Awards
-
Syria’s civil war death toll
-
The sporting calendar for 2019
-
Gone but not forgotten: Famous figures we lost in 2018
-
Key presidential candidates in DRC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.