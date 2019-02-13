Higher Education Dept urges Nehawu to reconsider going on strike

The department says that the industrial action would affect close to a million students at institutions of higher learning across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Higher Education Department has called on workers union Nehawu to reconsider its plans to go on a national strike on Thursday.

The department says that the industrial action would affect close to a million students at institutions of higher learning across the country.

Workers affiliated to Nehawu have raised several grievances, including better working conditions and permanent employment.

The department says that these matters can be resolved through the collective bargaining chamber where they were initially tabled.

Spokesperson Lunga Nqgengelele says they will try to ensure that main operations continue if the strike does go ahead.

"We always have a contingency plan because it is not only Nehawu and members of TVET colleges that will be on strike. There will be skeleton staff that we are able to rely on."