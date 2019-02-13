Hamilton fires F1 title warning as new Mercedes hits track
The British driver emerged from his winter hibernation at Silverstone on Wednesday to see the car he hopes will fire him to a sixth world title.
LONDON - Lewis Hamilton has delivered an ominous warning to his Formula One rivals by vowing to improve on his almost flawless championship-winning campaign in his Mercedes car.
The British driver emerged from his winter hibernation at Silverstone on Wednesday to see the car he hopes will fire him to a sixth world title.
The 34-year-old won 11 of the 21 races in 2018 to beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and secure his fifth championship with two rounds to spare.
And as he enters the first campaign of the new two-year Mercedes deal that will earn him £40 million a season, a fully refreshed Hamilton is ready to extend his dominance of the sport.
"2018 was a great year, but I feel like 2019 can be even better," he said. "I want to achieve more, I want to continue to keep pushing. I feel energised and I am ready to attack."
Hamilton, who will be partnered at Mercedes for a third successive season by Valtteri Bottas, was set to get his first taste of the new Silver Arrows during a private filming event at Silverstone on Wednesday.
The British driver has kept a relatively low profile over the off-season, spending time in America, while also attending the Super Bowl earlier this month.
Hamilton said: "I had a great Christmas with my family and then I went snowmobiling, I went skiing, I went surfing with Kelly Slater, which was amazing.
"I completely switched off from racing for a while, trying to focus and re-centre myself and training hard for the new season."
"I'm really looking forward to the next step of our journey together with Mercedes and embarking on what's not been done before," he added.
"This is my seventh year with the team and the energy and the determination within the team are really inspiring."
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "When we met after the winter break, Lewis was refreshed. He's extremely hungry and wants to start racing again."
Pre-season testing gets underway in Barcelona on Monday before Hamilton starts his championship defence in Melbourne on 17 March.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Man Utd, PSG face Uefa investigation after fan incidents
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Nico Rosberg calls on Johann Rupert to bring Formula 1 back to SA
-
West Indies bowler Gabriel suspended after Root exchange
-
'Super tired' Pliskova fifth star to pull out of Qatar Open
-
Mbappe stars as PSG hand Solskjaer's Man Utd a reality check
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.