Gauteng Education Dept ‘saddened’ by shooting at Edenvale school
An 18-year-old pupil was shot and wounded through a class room window at his high school in Dowerglen by an unknown man.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it’s saddened and concerned to learn of Wednesday’s shooting at an Edenvale school.
An 18-year-old pupil was shot and wounded through a classroom window at his high school in Dowerglen by an unknown man.
The young man was rushed to hospital.
Police say they're investigating a possible link between the shooting and the arrests of three suspects who allegedly stole batteries at a nearby powers station.
The Education Department’s Steve Mabona says they're providing support for pupils at the school.
“Our psychologist was then sent to the school to conduct counselling. We will assess the situation and will continue tomorrow to ensure that learners are in a state where they will be ready to return to school without fear.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
