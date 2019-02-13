Popular Topics
EskomSePush downloads skyrocket amid load shedding

EskomSePush was created about four years ago.

Picture: EskomSePush app.
Picture: EskomSePush app.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - An app created by two friends to help South Africans navigate load shedding is currently the most downloaded application on iOS operating system.

EskomSePush was created about four years ago.

It's gone from about 2,000 users to over 450,000 on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the owners Dan Wells explains how they obtain load shedding schedules to make it easier for people to understand.

“We’ve done a lot of manual data capture or scraping from our application. And then we sort that on our system so that when app users connect they can get it even if those systems are down or other websites are down.”

Check your area's load shedding schedule here.
_
_
View a load shedding data map on Cape Town here.

