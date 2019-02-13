Popular Topics
Eskom working on eliminating load shedding by end of week

The utility has also dismissed claims that the implementation of stage 4 load shedding, on Monday, was a result of sabotage.

FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
15 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s working towards eliminating load shedding by the end of the week.

The utility has dismissed claims that the implementation of stage 4 load shedding on Monday was a result of sabotage.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Zizi Kodwa said on Tuesday that Eskom’s implementation of power cuts is an attempt to sabotage President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new vision for the country.

The parastatal has clarified that the current situation is due to technical failure, however it has committed to probing allegations of sabotage.

WATCH: Small businesses say Eskom’s load shedding could cripple them

On Tuesday, Eskom scaled downed from stage 4 load shedding to stage 3 after bringing back six generating units back online.

Eskom’s Andrew Etzinger said: “I think we are all completely committed to eliminating load shedding by Thursday if possible.”

The organisation had estimated that load shedding would be between 1,000 to 2,000 megawatts for this week, however, after six additional generating units went offline on Monday, 4,000 megawatts had to be shed off.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

