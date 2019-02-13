Eskom crisis could damage SA economy, says Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan informed Parliament on Tuesday that more load-shedding can be expected in the coming weeks to allow Eskom to deal with maintenance problems at its power plants.
CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that Eskom is in a crisis, the extent of which could damage the economy.
He informed Parliament on Tuesday during debate on the State of the Nation Address that more load-shedding can be expected in the coming weeks to allow Eskom to deal with maintenance problems at its power plants.
An independent audit is to be carried out at the beleaguered power utility and external engineers brought in, to get Eskom back on track.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has not minced his words about Eskom's incapacity.
"Eskom is currently facing massive problems of a structural, operational and financial nature."
He says a new business model must be adopted but this does not mean the institution will be privatised.
"Eskom is in crisis and the risk that it poses to South Africa, it could severely damage our economy."
Gordhan says that poor design and construction flaws at the Medupi and Kusile power stations have contributed to the lack of generation capacity.
More in Business
-
WC agriculture sector records 10% year-on-year increase in jobs
-
French court orders Google to remove 'abusive' clauses
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps on Eskom fears, US inflation
-
Lexus tops 2019 dependability rankings, Fiat struggles
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.