Eskom contingency plan in place for Cosatu strike, warns grid still constrained
The utility has put contingency plans in place on Wednesday morning as the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) starts with a one-day national strike.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s made reasonable good progress to get all units back online but warns there remains an underlying constraint.
The utility has put contingency plans in place on Wednesday morning as the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) starts with a one-day national strike.
The parastatal said it is in contact with police and lawyers in case there is a threat to the power stations.
Eskom's Andrew Etzinger said: “We take it very seriously. I know it may potentially affect the operations of our infrastructure and our power stations and transmission systems and distribution networks.”
NOTICE: Due to the shortage of generating capacity, Eskom will continue to implement stage 3 loadshedding today, 13 February 2019, from 08:00 until 23:00.— Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) February 13, 2019
Please switch off all non-essential appliances in order to reduce pressure on the national grid.
Cosatu is against President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement to split Eskom into three separate entities saying it will create job losses.
The trade union federation says government needs to be pressured to act against the high rate of unemployment and threats of job losses at state-owned enterprises.
Eskom has also dismissed claims that the implementation of stage 4 load shedding on Monday was a result of sabotage.
The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa told reporters on Tuesday that Eskom’s implementation of power cuts is an attempt to sabotage President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new vision for the country.
Etzinger says that there's no reason to believe this is an act of sabotage.
"In this particular case, and certainly from my perspective, this is a technical issue. This is not sabotage as conspiracy theorists have been throwing out. From my side, I'm approaching it as a technical issue."
Stage 3 load shedding is currently underway and is expected to last until 11pm tonight.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Business
-
WC agriculture sector records 10% year-on-year increase in jobs
-
French court orders Google to remove 'abusive' clauses
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps on Eskom fears, US inflation
-
Lexus tops 2019 dependability rankings, Fiat struggles
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.