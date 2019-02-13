Popular Topics
East Rand weapons store robbed of firearms in morning attack

It is understood that five armed men stormed the East Rand shop on Wednesday morning, making off with an undisclosed number of firearms.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Boksburg police have confirmed a robbery at weapons store Limpopo Safaris.

It is understood that five armed men stormed the East Rand shop on Wednesday morning, making off with an undisclosed number of firearms.

Authorities are still combing the crime scene.

The police's Pearl van Staad says that no arrests have yet been made.

"The owner of the shop managed to press the panic button but unfortunately the suspects were already in the shop and they took the firearm. The police then gave chase. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward."

