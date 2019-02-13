CT Telkom store robbed by armed men
Six unidentified men entered the shop and ordered the workers at gunpoint to lay on the floor.
CAPE TOWN - The Telkom shop at Parow Centre was robbed by six men who only stole cell phones on Wednesday.
One of the cashiers was ordered to open the container cage where the suspects then took the cellphones and petty cash.
An undisclosed number of Huawei P20 Pro and Samsung J6 cell phones were stolen.
The men were travelling by a minibus taxi, however, police have since recovered the phones and the vehicle.
It's understood no injuries were reported or shots were fired.
“The other suspects are still at large and we’re in pursuit of them. Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the police.”
The Parow Centre operations manager Francois Van der Merwe added that: “About six suspects involved in a robbery at the Telkom store they fled in a taxi [and] all the details were given to the Parow SAPS.”
