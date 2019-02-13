CT police still hunting for gang involved in N2 highway shooting

The officers were called out during the early hours of Monday morning to assist a motorist whose car had a punctured tyre caused by rocks placed on the roadway.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting a gang that shot and wounded two Cape Town metro police officers and a motorist on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they were approached by at least four attackers who fired at them and robbed them of a firearm, a radio and other personal belongings.

The Safe Freeway Project's Neil Slater says hotspots for targeting motorists on the N2 highway include the Mew Way, Spine Road, and Macassar bridges, as well as the Borcherds Quarry off-ramp which he believes is the most dangerous.

“Our biggest suggestion is that [motorists] should avoid Borcherds Quarry, if you need to go the airport use Airport Approach Road, anytime is not a good time to use Borcherds Quarry.”

Slater says thousands of motorists fear for their lives on their daily commute and he's found the attackers mostly operate in groups.

About an hour after Monday morning's shooting, a woman driving on the N2 sustained facial injuries after a brick was thrown through her car window.

Metro Police Chief Wayne le Roux says over the past three months, officers have assisted more than 300 motorists along the N2 and R300.

The Safe Freeway Project was started by a group of Helderberg residents following the murder of 50-year-old warrant officer Petrus Holz about three years ago.