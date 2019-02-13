Cosatu calls on all employees to join Wednesday's national strike
The federation aims to bring productivity both in the public and private sector to a standstill.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling on all employees, including teachers, to fight back by taking to the streets during its national shutdown strike on Wednesday.
Cosatu says that government needs to be pressured to act against the high rate of unemployment and threats of job losses at state-owned enterprises.
The trade union federation says that it's calling on thousands of workers to take part in the mass action.
The federation aims to bring productivity both in the public and private sector to a standstill.
Media Alert:: #COSATU NOBs and CEC Members to lead #COSATUNationalStrike in eight provinces tomorrow @SABCDitaba @eNewsETV @SABCizindaba @TeamNews24 @eNCA @MorningLiveSABC @MorningShowSA @JacaNews @ewnreporter @SowetanLIVE #Back2Basics @TeamNews24 @Fin24 @BusinessLiveSA @AFP pic.twitter.com/NRx9wEZLLj— @COSATUMediaMonitor (@cosatu2015_) February 12, 2019
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, who will be marching in Kwazulu-Natal, says that unemployment and job losses are a national crisis.
“We are not going to deal with those issues. If we are going to put more people at the burden of government, in terms of getting them into a social grant system, who is going to contribute if most people are unemployed?”
The South African Democratic Teachers Union has called on teachers to skip classes and take to the streets, despite criticism that this will impact negatively on learners.
Losi says it's a situation that cannot be avoided.
She also says that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni must respond to how government aims to address their concerns in his budget speech next week.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Eskom needs cash injection in 3 months or faces insolvency, Parly committee told
-
Stage 3 load shedding as Eskom continues power cuts for 4th consecutive day
-
Eskom CEO Hadebe: 'Breakdown of 7 units could have been avoided'
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps on Eskom fears, US inflation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.