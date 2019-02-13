Cosatu calls on all employees to join Wednesday's national strike

The federation aims to bring productivity both in the public and private sector to a standstill.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling on all employees, including teachers, to fight back by taking to the streets during its national shutdown strike on Wednesday.

Cosatu says that government needs to be pressured to act against the high rate of unemployment and threats of job losses at state-owned enterprises.

The trade union federation says that it's calling on thousands of workers to take part in the mass action.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, who will be marching in Kwazulu-Natal, says that unemployment and job losses are a national crisis.

“We are not going to deal with those issues. If we are going to put more people at the burden of government, in terms of getting them into a social grant system, who is going to contribute if most people are unemployed?”

The South African Democratic Teachers Union has called on teachers to skip classes and take to the streets, despite criticism that this will impact negatively on learners.

Losi says it's a situation that cannot be avoided.

She also says that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni must respond to how government aims to address their concerns in his budget speech next week.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)