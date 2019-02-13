Case against Worcester woman accused of child abuse postponed

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly bound with chains for three days as punishment and it’s also been reported the woman’s 15-year-old daughter was beaten daily.

CAPE TOWN - A woman facing multiple charges of child abuse on a farm near Worcester will be back in court in March.

The 52-year-old has made her second appearance in the local magistrates court on Wednesday.

Last month, authorities found a teenager in her care chained around her neck.

The woman’s lawyer could not attend court proceedings due to a personal matter and the case was postponed to 13 March.

National Prosecuting Authority officials say a decision on whether the case will be moved to the regional court will be announced at the next appearance.

The woman was arrested after police acted on a tip-off about alleged abuse on the woman’s farm in Scherpenheuwel.

Twelve children were living with the accused.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly bound with chains for three days as punishment and it’s also been reported the woman’s 15-year-old daughter was beaten daily.

The children have undergone medical examinations at Worcester Hospital.