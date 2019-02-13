Avril Lavigne learned from Lyme disease battle

Avril Lavigne is in a happier and healthier place after her struggle with the illness and she has revealed how it has changed her outlook on life.

LONDON - Complicated hitmaker Avril Lavigne has revealed she learned a lot from her draining battle with Lyme disease, and her struggle with the illness made her appreciate the simple things.

Speaking to People magazine, Lavigne - who was bedridden for two years due to her health - said: "When you go through something like that, you realise how fulfilling simple things are - things I couldn't do anymore, like being able to get up in the morning and go to the kitchen and grab a cup of coffee. It taught me patience; it taught me being more present. That was a beautiful lesson."

The 34-year-old star - who is feeling pretty good as she continues to manage her Lyme disease - also revealed how she turned to her faith at her time of need.

She added: "I'm a very spiritual person, and I definitely did turn to God during that experience."

Meanwhile, the singer - who releases her new album Head Above Water on Friday - has used her time out of the spotlight to find a fresh perspective.

As well as the new record - which features her Nicki Minaj collaboration Dumb Blonde - the star is also hoping to raise awareness with her Avril Lavigne Foundation, which is partnering with the LymeLight Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance.

She explained: "It put things in perspective and showed me how much the small things in life - friends, love, family, just your health - matter the most. My approach now is one day at a time. Don't overwork myself - just ease back into it. I'm in a good place. It's important to live your life to the fullest every day."