Audio recording suggests Vytjie Mentor lied about Hawks meeting

Last year, Mentor testified accusing Hawks official Mandla Mtolo of telling her to remove former President Jacob Zuma's name from a criminal case she lodged in 2016 if she wanted it to be investigated.

JOHANNESBURG - An audio recording has been used at the state capture commission to accuse former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor of lying about the details of her meeting with the Hawks in 2016.

But a recording of that meeting tells a different story.

Mtolo’s lawyer Advocate Vincent Siwela says there is a recording of the meeting between his client and Mentor.

“Miss Mentor, we have diligently perused the transcript and at no stage is it apparent that Advocate Mtolo made these assertions contained in your paragraph.”

However, Mentor claims that Mtolo made the statement before he started the recording.

