#ArtificialIntelligence: Youth urged to consider careers in computer science

Experts say with rapid change in the field of artificial intelligence, including engineering and teaching, it will have a different face some years from now.

A robotic arm is used to demonstrate artificial intelligence in manufacturing at the IBM booth at CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on 8 January 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Western Cape innovator and data scientist is promoting computer science as a possible career choice.

Experts say with rapid change in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), including engineering and teaching, it will have a different face some years from now.

Xineoh's CEO Vian Chinner says industries related to technology, like artificial intelligence, open new careers paths; it’s also set to modify those already existing.

The company's spokesperson Brennan Wright says schoolchildren, in particular, should be aware of this when deciding on possible career paths.

“As a general rule, we’re considering that artificial intelligence is pervading almost every aspect of our lives at the moment. When looking at your future career path, you definitely want to be considering it. Maybe not to study to be a data scientist but understanding how it can impact your career path.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

