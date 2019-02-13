ANCYL issues ultimatum to govt over students' historical debt

The ANCYL says the registration period at most tertiary institutions closes this Friday and government owes students a response before then.

TSHWANE - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says if government fails to respond to students’ demand that historical debt be scrapped, all tertiary institutions in the capital will be shut down.

The ANCYL issued the warning on Wednesday during a march to the Department of Higher Education and Training in Tshwane.

It says the registration period at most tertiary institutions closes this Friday and government owes students a response before then.

Members of the youth league and the Progressive Youth Alliance marched from Burgers Park to the department to demand that government allows students to register regardless of outstanding fees.

Most universities have suspended activities due to protests by students.

The ANCYL says all higher learning institutions will remain shut indefinitely if government fails to respond by Friday.

Tshwane regional chairperson Lesego Makhubela said: “We have taken the decision that if we don’t get a response, on Monday we are going to shut down all campuses in Tshwane. There’s no university that’s going to function, all of them we will close them down [and] there’s no TVET college that is going to function.”

Protesting students have also called on government to respect TVET colleges instead of treating them as overflow facilities for universities.

