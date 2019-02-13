ANCYL issues ultimatum to govt over students' historical debt
The ANCYL says the registration period at most tertiary institutions closes this Friday and government owes students a response before then.
TSHWANE - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says if government fails to respond to students’ demand that historical debt be scrapped, all tertiary institutions in the capital will be shut down.
The ANCYL issued the warning on Wednesday during a march to the Department of Higher Education and Training in Tshwane.
It says the registration period at most tertiary institutions closes this Friday and government owes students a response before then.
Members of the youth league and the Progressive Youth Alliance marched from Burgers Park to the department to demand that government allows students to register regardless of outstanding fees.
Most universities have suspended activities due to protests by students.
The ANCYL says all higher learning institutions will remain shut indefinitely if government fails to respond by Friday.
Tshwane regional chairperson Lesego Makhubela said: “We have taken the decision that if we don’t get a response, on Monday we are going to shut down all campuses in Tshwane. There’s no university that’s going to function, all of them we will close them down [and] there’s no TVET college that is going to function.”
Protesting students have also called on government to respect TVET colleges instead of treating them as overflow facilities for universities.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
-
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
-
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa
-
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.