ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa

ANC's provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says Zille's last Sopa will be a whitewash of her 10-year term in government.

FILE: Western Cape ANC provincial secretary general Faiez Jacobs (left) at a press briefing. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
FILE: Western Cape ANC provincial secretary general Faiez Jacobs (left) at a press briefing. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will on Friday protest outside the provincial legislature where Premier Helen Zille will deliver her last State of the Province Address (Sopa).

The ANC says Zille's time in government needs no celebration.

Party provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says Zille's last Sopa will be a whitewash of her 10-year term in government.

He says they will show that poor communities are in a dire state, gripped by poverty, crime and unemployment.

“We are going to get people to actually reflect the reality on the ground, not from the ANC’s perspective but from the people’s perspective. #OccupyWaleStreet will be the hashtag that we are going to use.”

The ANC says it will also present its election manifesto to the public outside the legislature on Friday.

Timeline

