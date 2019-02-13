Popular Topics
ANC councillor due in court over child rape allegations

The man was taken into custody after the mentally challenged girl reported him to the Roodepan police station.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape says it is shocked by child rape allegations against a councillor.

The member of the Sol Plaatje council in Kimberley is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

He was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old mentally challenged girl.

The councillor faces charges of abduction, rape and attempted rape.

He was taken into custody after the mentally challenged girl reported him to the Roodepan police station.

The ANC’s Northern Cape spokesperson Naledi Gaosekwe says: “We commend the police for speedily acting. We’re going to meet with the regional executive committee to find a way forward.”

Popular in Local

