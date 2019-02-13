Amajita coach Thabo Senong: No mistakes for semifinal

Having already qualified for the under-20 World Cup later this year, Senong now sets his sights on actual silverware and shared his teachings ahead of the Senegalese clash.

CAPE TOWN - Amajita coach Thabo Senong wants his team to adapt to knockout football when they face Senegal in the African Cup of Nations under-20 semi-final on Wednesday.

"It's all about keeping the consistency and focus. We must stay in the performance zone. We don't make a lot of mistakes and that's what we're trying to teach these players - make fewer mistakes and you have a big chance of winning a match.

"We need to quickly adjust and make sure that the boys are switched on. We just had our final session today before our match tomorrow and the boys are looking good mentally. The team's chemistry is still good."

South Africa had played out two draws in their opening group A matches against hosts Niger and the highly favoured Nigeria.

They beat Burundi 1-0 to ensure qualification in second place behind the Super Eagles.

They face Senegal, who have been the tournament's most potent attacking team, scoring nine goals in the group stage.

"We have a good plan, we are playing a very tough opponent in Senegal. They have not lost a single match. It won't be easy, but we believe in the boys. We believe in our game plan and we will make it hard for Senegal to score and we will encourage our players to create more chances.

"We don't have any injuries at the moment, which is good, we are spoiled for choice."

