21 people arrested for public violence at CPUT campus

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley says in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Bellville campus was hit by an unknown group.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) says 21 people, believed to be CPUT students, were arrested on Tuesday for public violence outside the Athlone campus.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley says in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Bellville campus was hit by an unknown group.

“In the first incident, the facade of the main building was stoned and in the second incident, tow shuttle buses were torched. We view these incidents as cowardly acts conducted by a small group.”

Kansley says the incident has not affected classes or work and campus is operational.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)