2 Welkom miners shot dead on way to work

The miners were heading to work on Wednesday morning when they were gunned down while waiting at a bus stop.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that two mineworkers have been shot dead in Welkom, Free State.

Authorities say that a bakkie carrying armed criminals stopped beside the men before opening fire and then rushing away from the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele says a total of five miners were targeted, with two dying on the scene.

“There were two miners that were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. There was also one who was assaulted and he was also taken to hospital. Police are presently investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)