Wins for Maties, Wits and Shimlas in round two of Varsity Cup

While Maties were a class above their opponents, UCT didn’t help themselves in conceding soft turnovers and not making the most of the few chances they had to put points on the board.

JOHANNESBURG - The most anticipated clash of round two in Varsity Cup was undoubtedly Maties’ trip to the Green Mile for a showdown with UCT.

Both teams were coming off wins in their previous games and were looking to hit the ground running in the match.

It was the reigning champions who showed their class though, running in 10 tries to dismantle their hosts 66-5.

The flood gates opened as early as the 19th minute when Johann van Niekerk crossed the whitewash.

Cornel Smit was the destroyer in chief though, with the centre running in 4 tries for the table toppers.

The Ikey Tigers will have ample time to go back to the drawing board, only taking to the field in two weeks’ time against UJ.

Maties, meanwhile will lock horns with Tuks.

Elsewhere, Wits notched up their first win of the campaign with a hard fought 25-15 victory over CUT in wet conditions in Johannesburg.

The first half was characterised by a battle between the kickers as the rain came bucketing down at the Wits Rugby Stadium.

Conditions made the going very tough for both sides, with neither side able to hang onto the ball for any extended period of play.

The scrappy nature of the game meant that Wits took a slender 8-6 lead into the half time break.

The second half followed the same pattern with the flow of the game halted by handling errors and the players leaving the field temporarily due to the threat of lightning.

Amid all the disruptions, Kwanele Ngema managed to cross the white wash twice as Wits ran out winners in a back and forth clash.

Newcomers UWC were looking to bounce back from their first-round defeat to UCT when they took on Shimlas in their first home match of the season.

The men from the Free State, on the other hand, were playing for the first time this season, having had a bye the week before.

Shimlas hit the ground running as Sechaba Matsoele cantered over for a 7-point try inside the opening two minutes of play.

The away side never looked back and from then on ran in a further six tries to claim a resounding 47-25 victory and inflict a second consecutive loss on their Western Cape rivals.

Unfortunately, the game between Tuks and UJ was postponed due to load shedding.

That match though will take place on Tuesday at 2pm at the UJ Stadium.