Who is Tshwane’s new mayor Stevens Mokgalapa?

Stevens Mokgalapa has been officially installed as Tshwane’s new mayor.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Stevens Mokgalapa has on Tuesday been elected as the new executive mayor of the City of Tshwane.

Mokgalapa takes over the running of the City’s administration from Solly Msimanga who resigned last month to focus on his Gauteng premiership candidacy campaign ahead of the national elections, set to take place on 8 May.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Tshwane mayor:

• According to Liberal International, the mayor-elect was born and bred in Tshwane.

• Mokgalapa went to Motsemogolo Primary and Kgolaganyo Middle School, and later matriculated at Mabopane High School.

• His alma mater is the University of Pretoria, where he completed a degree in political science and began his honours degree in international relations.

• Mokgalapa later completed his honours degree in international relations at the University of the Western Cape.

• Before joining the DA - then known as the Democratic Party under party leader Tony Leon - in 1999, Mokgalapa served as a ward and PR councillor in the City of Tshwane for nine years.

• He held various positions within the DA. He was first appointed as a regional executive member and advanced to branch chairperson.

• Mokgalapa is also involved in community development projects as a social welfare organisation coordinator and development advisor.

• As a Member of Parliament, he served as the DA’s spokesperson for the Department of Human Settlements, and before his mayoral appointment served as the party’s spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Co-operation.

• Mokgalapa has promised to focus on job creation, delivering better services in the City, and eliminating corruption.

“I was born and raised in Tshwane and have dedicated my entire professional life to serving the people of this beautiful country. I am excited to be given this opportunity to be a candidate for the mayoralty and will continue this service, specifically for the residents of Tshwane,” Mokgalapa said earlier this month during the announcement of his candidacy.