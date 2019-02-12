West Ham's Antonio wants points deduction, stadium closure for racism

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

West Ham's Antonio wants points deduction, stadium closure for racism

A number of racist incidents have come to light in the Premier League this season with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah the latest victim at West Ham’s London Stadium.

West Ham United Michail Antonio. Picture: @WestHamUtd.
West Ham United Michail Antonio. Picture: @WestHamUtd.
one day ago

LONDON - Clubs whose fans are found guilty of being involved in racist incidents must have points docked and forced to play their games behind closed doors, according to West Ham United forward Michail Antonio.

A number of racist incidents have come to light in the Premier League this season with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah the latest victim at West Ham’s London Stadium, where racial slurs were directed at the Egypt international last week.

In December last year, Chelsea suspended four people from Stamford Bridge, pending a police investigation into alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, but Antonio feels banning fan alone will not solve the problem.

“Finding an individual does nothing. That one person, he gets banned for life but... no one has a picture of his face. He can get back into the stadium,” Antonio told Sky Sports.

“If you start playing games behind closed doors and deducting points, then the problem is inside themselves, they’re going to deal with it themselves. If you affect their team, the fans, his friends, are going to turn on him.”

Antonio said racism could be eradicated from stadiums if the Football Association (FA) and Uefa took stricter action when incidents were reported.

“I would blame the FA and Uefa because I don’t feel like they’re strict enough when it happens. If they want to hammer down on it next season, it could take five or 10 years,” he said.

“If they keep thinking of other solutions rather than just hitting it straight on the head, then it could take generations.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA