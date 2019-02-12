WC govt one step closer to appointing Commissioner for Children

The provincial legislature's committee on constitutional matters has on Tuesday accepted the Commissioner for Children's Bill which will be debated next month.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is one step closer to appointing a Commissioner for Children.

The Commissioner for Children's Bill came under sharp scrutiny from members of the legislature.

Its committee on constitutional matters has agreed that penalties and fines will be set by the courts.

The Children's Commissioner will be tasked with assisting government to create a safer environment for children and also have the power to report matters to police.

Committee chairperson Daylin Mitchell says: “After all inputs and amendments were considered, the committee unanimously agreed to the bill and it will now be referred for debate in the Western Cape Parliament.”

Once enacted, those guilty of crimes against children face a minimum sentence of 12 months in jail or a fine.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)