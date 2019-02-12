[WATCH LIVE] Debate on Sona 2019

A joint sitting of Parliament is debating the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Parties from across the political divide will give input on the president’s second Sona over the next two days.

