[WATCH LIVE] Cross-examination of Vytjie Mentor continues

A number of discrepancies have cropped up with her testimony and her credibility is under the microscope.

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor is back on the witness stand for a second day of cross-examination at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

She is the first person to be cross-examined at the inquiry.

WATCH: Cross-examination of Vytjie Mentor continues