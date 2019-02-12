Vytjie Mentor refuses to concede making mistake on Ajay Gupta testimony

Mentor told the state capture commission of inquiry last year that she met the Gupta bother in Beijing with former President Jacob Zuma during that trip.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor has refused to concede that she may have made a mistake when she claimed Atul Gupta was in China during an official trip in 2010.

Mentor told the state capture commission of inquiry last year that she met the Gupta bother in Beijing with former President Jacob Zuma during that trip.

However, the commission says that the records it obtained from the Departments of Home Affairs and Trade and Industry contradict mentor's evidence.

Home Affairs says Atul was in the country during that time, while Trade and Industry says that he was not part of the state visit.

But on Tuesday morning, Mentor told the Zondo Commission that she’s not willing to make a concession.

“I also have a serious problem with the records from the Home Affairs Department that were put before me yesterday and that is why I cannot make a full concession that Ajay [Gupta] may not have travelled according to those records.”

On Monday, Mentor stuck to her guns suggesting Gupta may have left the country undetected.

