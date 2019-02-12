Popular Topics
Mentor complains about unfair treatment at #StateCaptureInquiry

Vytjie Mentor returned to the stand on Tuesday, with the inquiry putting to her its own version of events, contradicting what she told the commission last year.

A screengrab of Vytjie Mentor giving testimony at the Zondo Commission on 12 February 2019.
A screengrab of Vytjie Mentor giving testimony at the Zondo Commission on 12 February 2019.
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mento r has complained of unfair treatment, accusing the state capture commission of inquiry of focusing on evidence that contradicts her testimony instead of that which corroborates it.

Mentor returned to the stand on Tuesday, with the inquiry putting to her its own version of events, contradicting what she told the commission last year.

5 discrepancies from Vytjie Mentor’s testimony

Since Monday, the commission has been dealing with findings of its own investigation into Mentor's testimony.

Last year, Mentor claimed she was taken to the Gupta’s Saxonworld residence and offered the position of public enterprises minister while then-President Jacob Zuma was in another room.

So far, the state capture commission’s own investigation has contradicted Mentor’s testimony that Atul Gupta was in China during Zuma’s state visit in 2010.

It’s also contradicted her evidence that she travelled on a Monday between September and October of that year to Johannesburg where she claims she was taken to the Guptas residence.

Some parts of her detailed description of the Guptas compound have also been challenged.

She feels she is being treated unfairly.

“I feel I’ve been cross-examined all the way and questioned all the way and all the time. Nothing that corroborates my evidence has actually been brought forward. I think there is a disbalance.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo assured her that the commission is only interested in asking questions to have enough evidence to make findings.

WATCH: Cross-examination of Vytjie Mentor continues

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

