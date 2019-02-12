Popular Topics
VUT classes remain suspended as management, protesting students to meet

Management at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) is expected to meet with student leaders on Tuesday morning in a bid to end a shutdown at the institution.

Students at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) block the main entrance of the institution in protest over a number of issues on 11 February 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Students at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) block the main entrance of the institution in protest over a number of issues on 11 February 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
JOHANNESBURG – Management at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) is expected to meet with student leaders on Tuesday morning in a bid to end a shutdown at the institution.

On Monday, protesting students blocked all main entrances to campuses.

VUT says that classes will remain suspended, pending the outcome of today’s meeting with the Student Representative Council.

Students have made a number of demands, including that their financially excluded peers be allowed to register and that the National Students Financial Aid Scheme pay out their allowances.

VUT’s Mike Khuboni says: “VUT management has called an urgent meeting at 10 am on Tuesday morning with SRC in order to respond to their demands. All staff have been requested to work from home while the management engages with SRC.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

