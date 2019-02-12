VUT classes remain suspended as management, protesting students to meet

Management at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) is expected to meet with student leaders on Tuesday morning in a bid to end a shutdown at the institution.

On Monday, protesting students blocked all main entrances to campuses.

VUT says that classes will remain suspended, pending the outcome of today’s meeting with the Student Representative Council.

Students have made a number of demands, including that their financially excluded peers be allowed to register and that the National Students Financial Aid Scheme pay out their allowances.

VUT’s Mike Khuboni says: “VUT management has called an urgent meeting at 10 am on Tuesday morning with SRC in order to respond to their demands. All staff have been requested to work from home while the management engages with SRC.”

