Vehicle torched as VUT student protest heats up

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed a vehicle has been torched after a student protest at the Vaal University of Technology took a violent turn.

The institution has been shut down since Tuesday, with students blocking all main entrances leading into campuses.

They've made a number of demands, including that NSFAS students with historic debt be allowed to register.

The police's Simon Mofokotsane says: “It's the one vehicle that is owned by the university and i think the only case that has been opened is an arson case."

At the same time, the institution's management says talks have failed with students on Tuesday afternoon after the interim SRC walked out of a meeting aimed at bringing an end to the shutdown.

