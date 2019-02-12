Vehicle torched as VUT student protest heats up
The institution has been shut down since Tuesday, with students blocking all main entrances leading into campuses.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed a vehicle has been torched after a student protest at the Vaal University of Technology took a violent turn.
• VUT classes remain suspended as management, protesting students to meet
They've made a number of demands, including that NSFAS students with historic debt be allowed to register.
The police's Simon Mofokotsane says: “It's the one vehicle that is owned by the university and i think the only case that has been opened is an arson case."
At the same time, the institution's management says talks have failed with students on Tuesday afternoon after the interim SRC walked out of a meeting aimed at bringing an end to the shutdown.
#VUT Vaal University of Technology students have embarked on a protest, blocking the main entrance of the institution. They’re demanding management allow students who qualify for free higher education to register and that NSFAS pay out student allowances. TK pic.twitter.com/JFvDGf9XAa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2019
Live scenes at VUT.#thestruggleisreal #VUT pic.twitter.com/GlcRfDXIs6— Asithandile Mazula (@Asithandile_M) February 11, 2019
Students are told to vacate before 6a.m😪but vandalism is never an answer hle #VUT STRIKE pic.twitter.com/bVCoLEox2F— MOFENYI 🐝 (@counieBee) February 11, 2019
#Vut strike is getting out of hand.. pic.twitter.com/Zc2OrLeTKI— ♡ B O D Y S M I L E ♡ (@_lightlystoned) February 12, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
