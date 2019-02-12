Popular Topics
Vehicle torched as VUT student protest heats up

The institution has been shut down since Tuesday, with students blocking all main entrances leading into campuses.

FILE: Students at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) block the main entrance of the institution in protest over a number of issues on 11 February 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
FILE: Students at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) block the main entrance of the institution in protest over a number of issues on 11 February 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed a vehicle has been torched after a student protest at the Vaal University of Technology took a violent turn.

The institution has been shut down since Tuesday, with students blocking all main entrances leading into campuses.

VUT classes remain suspended as management, protesting students to meet

They've made a number of demands, including that NSFAS students with historic debt be allowed to register.

The police's Simon Mofokotsane says: “It's the one vehicle that is owned by the university and i think the only case that has been opened is an arson case."

At the same time, the institution's management says talks have failed with students on Tuesday afternoon after the interim SRC walked out of a meeting aimed at bringing an end to the shutdown.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

