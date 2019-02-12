Toro Rosso look for improvement with new line-up
The Italy-based team, who finished ninth out of 10 last year, presented the STR14 online with no predictions about its performance once the racing starts in Australia on 17 March.
LONDON - Toro Rosso expressed confidence in engine partner Honda and a new driver line-up on Monday as they became the second Formula One team to pull the covers off their 2019 car.
The Italy-based team, who finished ninth out of 10 last year, presented the STR14 online with no predictions about its performance once the racing starts in Australia on 17 March.
“As is always the case before the start of a season, it’s too early to say and we don’t want to set a specific target, at least not now,” commented team principal Franz Tost in a statement.
“The quality of the synergies with Red Bull Technology, the belief in our very high level of in-house technical knowledge, the impressive development trajectory Honda has shown so far, and the couple of strong young drivers we have available make me feel confident,” he added.
Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso act as a feeder team to former champions Red Bull Racing, both of whose drivers Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly graduated from Tost’s outfit.
Both teams will have Honda engines after Red Bull Racing ended their partnership with Renault at the end of 2018, with Toro Rosso using some non-listed parts designed for last year’s race-winning Red Bull.
Introducing the STR14! 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/rfdUoBO29N— Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) February 11, 2019
Toro Rosso’s new lineup will be experienced Russian Daniil Kvyat, who was both promoted and dropped by the team before securing a comeback seat, and British-born Thai newcomer Alexander Albon.
Albon, who raced in Formula Two last year, said he would be taking the season step by step and not setting any long-term goals either.
“If you start setting long-term goals, you just put unnecessary pressure on yourself. I’m just focused on myself and let’s see how it all goes,” he said.
The blue, silver and red car, whose unveiling came after Haas F1’s livery launch last week, reflected new aerodynamic restrictions with a simpler front wing and barge-board arrangement.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
West Indies bowler Gabriel suspended after Root exchange
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Nico Rosberg calls on Johann Rupert to bring Formula 1 back to SA
-
Man Utd, PSG face Uefa investigation after fan incidents
-
Mbappe stars as PSG hand Solskjaer's Man Utd a reality check
-
'Super tired' Pliskova fifth star to pull out of Qatar Open
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.