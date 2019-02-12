Popular Topics
Student leaders attribute recent protests to mistrust of management

A wave of protests has hit universities including Wits, Durban University of Technology, Vaal University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal over the past few weeks.

A group of Wits University students staging a small demonstration at Solomon Mahlangu House on 5 February 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
A group of Wits University students staging a small demonstration at Solomon Mahlangu House on 5 February 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG – Students at some universities in the country have attributed the recent protests at their institutions to a breakdown in trust and communication with management.

A wave of protests has hit universities, including Wits, Durban University of Technology, Vaal University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal over the past few weeks.

Students are demanding, amongst other issues, accommodation and registration for their peers with historical debt.

DUT's SRC president Siyanda Godlimpi: “The issue of historical debt; we’ve got students who graduated last year but they do not have their qualifications because NSFAS hasn’t cleared their debt.”

Wits SRC's Sibongile Sibeko from the Wits SRC says that there's a general mistrust between students and management.

“We had no idea that this was going to happen; also the university did not make alternative arrangement for the people that have been kicked out of these residences to have a place to stay in 2019.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

