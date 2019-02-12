Popular Topics
Stevens Mokgalapa elected as new Tshwane mayor

The Democratic Alliance (DA) earlier this month announced Mokgalapa as their preferred mayoral candidate after Solly Msimanga officially handed in his resignation letter to the council Speaker.

Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Supplied
Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Supplied
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - Stevens Mokgalapa has been elected as the new mayor of Tshwane.

Earlier this month, The Democratic Alliance (DA) announced Mokgalapa as their preferred mayoral candidate after Solly Msimanga officially handed in his resignation letter to the council Speaker.

Mokgalapa says he will act decisively regarding the controversial multi-billion rand GladAfrica Group contract.

Members of the opposition made it clear from the onset that they have no interest in working with Mokgalapa.

The newly elected mayor says he will move swiftly in dealing with the R12 billion GladAfrica contract and ensure that those responsible, are held accountable.

“…And I have a scheduled meeting with the city manager tomorrow to draft a way forward.”

Mokgalapa was elected unopposed by the Tshwane council, with the ANC opting not to field a candidate.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

