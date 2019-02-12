StateCaptureInquiry: Mentor & Kaunda - who’s lying?

Despite the cellphone records contradicting her initial claim, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor insists she did speak to former Jacob Zuma's advisor Lakela Kaunda.

JOHANNESBURG - The testimony of former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor has once again been contradicted by cellphone records obtained by one of the people she had implicated in her testimony.

Former President Jacob Zuma's advisor Lakela Kaunda's legal representatives cross-examined Mentor on Tuesday afternoon.

Last year, the former MP claimed that Kaunda phoned her on a Sunday in October 2010 to arrange for a meeting with Zuma, which took place at the Guptas Saxonworld compound.

But Kaunda’s cellphone records contradict this claim.

Kaunda’s lawyer Henry Cowley says Mentor’s claim that Kaunda called her to arrange the meeting with the former president on a Sunday evening is baseless.

"During the month of October, there had been no communication recorded in her official cellphone records with any reference to any of your numbers."

Despite the cellphone records contradicting her initial claim, Mentor insists she did speak to Kaunda on the line.

"I am very clear that Ms Kaunda spoke to me that night."

Kaunda’s lawyer has also accused Mentor of changing her version as recently as Sunday by saying she actually spoke to the former president’s adviser in September 2010.

He says Mentor changed her story after seeing that Kaunda’s cellphone records show there was no communication with her in October that year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)