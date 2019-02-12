#StateCaptureInquiry: Mentor & Kaunda - who’s lying?
Despite the cellphone records contradicting her initial claim, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor insists she did speak to former Jacob Zuma's advisor Lakela Kaunda.
JOHANNESBURG - The testimony of former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor has once again been contradicted by cellphone records obtained by one of the people she had implicated in her testimony.
• 5 discrepancies from Vytjie Mentor’s testimony
Former President Jacob Zuma's advisor Lakela Kaunda's legal representatives cross-examined Mentor on Tuesday afternoon.
Last year, the former MP claimed that Kaunda phoned her on a Sunday in October 2010 to arrange for a meeting with Zuma, which took place at the Guptas Saxonworld compound.
But Kaunda’s cellphone records contradict this claim.
Kaunda’s lawyer Henry Cowley says Mentor’s claim that Kaunda called her to arrange the meeting with the former president on a Sunday evening is baseless.
"During the month of October, there had been no communication recorded in her official cellphone records with any reference to any of your numbers."
Despite the cellphone records contradicting her initial claim, Mentor insists she did speak to Kaunda on the line.
"I am very clear that Ms Kaunda spoke to me that night."
Kaunda’s lawyer has also accused Mentor of changing her version as recently as Sunday by saying she actually spoke to the former president’s adviser in September 2010.
He says Mentor changed her story after seeing that Kaunda’s cellphone records show there was no communication with her in October that year.
WATCH: Cross-examination of Vytjie Mentor continues
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Parliament green lights urgent debate on SA energy crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.