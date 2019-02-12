'SA healthcare system in crisis, needs urgent rehabilitation' - Ramaphosa

The Presidential Health Care Summit Report was released on the president's behalf by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at Tuynhuys on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's clear the healthcare system is in crisis and needs urgent rehabilitation.

The summit was convened in October to deliberate and propose solutions to address challenges facing the health sector.

A key outcome of the summit is that the moratorium on human resources be lifted.

But at the same time, it's also acknowledged that 75% of hospital budgets are spent on salaries.

In his State of the Nation Address last week, Ramaphosa said the National Health Insurance Bill will be tabled in Parliament soon, guaranteeing free health access to people no matter where they seek care.

On Tuesday, Motsoaledi would not be drawn on how much longer it would take.

He has denied that the draft bill had been rejected by Cabinet in December.

“You just have to be very patient. That’s what we’ve been doing with most of the bills."

A presidential health compact, committing stakeholders across the spectrum to playing a part in overhauling the health system, is now two months overdue.

But Motsoaledi says this is to allow for adequate consultation first.

