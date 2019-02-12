'SA healthcare system in crisis, needs urgent rehabilitation' - Ramaphosa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

'SA healthcare system in crisis, needs urgent rehabilitation' - Ramaphosa

The Presidential Health Care Summit Report was released on the president's behalf by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at Tuynhuys on Tuesday.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's clear the healthcare system is in crisis and needs urgent rehabilitation.

The Presidential Health Care Summit Report was released on the president's behalf by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at Tuynhuys on Tuesday.

The summit was convened in October to deliberate and propose solutions to address challenges facing the health sector.

A key outcome of the summit is that the moratorium on human resources be lifted.

But at the same time, it's also acknowledged that 75% of hospital budgets are spent on salaries.

In his State of the Nation Address last week, Ramaphosa said the National Health Insurance Bill will be tabled in Parliament soon, guaranteeing free health access to people no matter where they seek care.

On Tuesday, Motsoaledi would not be drawn on how much longer it would take.

He has denied that the draft bill had been rejected by Cabinet in December.

“You just have to be very patient. That’s what we’ve been doing with most of the bills."

A presidential health compact, committing stakeholders across the spectrum to playing a part in overhauling the health system, is now two months overdue.

But Motsoaledi says this is to allow for adequate consultation first.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA