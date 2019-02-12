Rand pauses plunge after Eskom fallout
On Monday, the currency tumbled nearly 2.5% to its weakest in nearly three weeks as ailing power firm Eskom cut 4,000 megawatts from the national grid after seven generating units unexpectedly went offline.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand steadied early on Tuesday following a sharp selloff in the previous session triggered by a sudden escalation of countrywide power outages.
At 0645 GMT, the rand was 0.16% firmer at R13.7825 per dollar, compared to its overnight close of R13.8050 in New York.
On Monday, the currency tumbled nearly 2.5% to its weakest in nearly three weeks as ailing power firm Eskom cut 4,000 megawatts from the national grid after seven generating units unexpectedly went offline.
Already pressured by a resurgent dollar, the power outages sent the rand through crucial technical levels at R13.70 and then R13.80, opening the path to further falls.
“The rand is now trading firmly on the back foot due to the aforementioned factors, the most telling of which is Eskom, weighing on the economic outlook and any prospects of growth in SA,” said analysts at Nedbank in a note.
Eskom, which supplies more than 90 percent of the power in Africa’s most industrialised economy, is drowning in a R419 billion ($30 billion) debt and has seen its power plants deteriorate sharply due to years of mismanagement.
The national statistics agency is due to publish unemployment and manufacturing data later in the session, with any signs of further slowing of the economy set to add to the rand’s woes.
Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark government 10-year bond adding 2.5 basis points to 8.805%.
Stocks opened higher, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s (JSE) Top-40 index rising 0.6% to 47,574 points.
Popular in Business
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Eskom needs cash injection in 3 months or faces insolvency, Parly committee told
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingShedding
-
Stage 3 load shedding as Eskom continues power cuts for 4th consecutive day
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.