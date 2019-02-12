16 gangs targeted, over 300 arrests made by anti-gang unit - Parly told

The anti-gang unit has made a number of positives strides in policing gangs since its inception with a number of arrests around the country.

CAPE TOWN - The police’s top management has given Parliament an update on the successes and challenges faced by the anti-gang unit.

The special unit targeting gangs and organised crime syndicates in four provinces was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November following complaints and petition by various communities.

The anti-gang unit has made a number of positives strides in policing gangs since its inception with a number of arrests around the country.

The unit is active in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the Western Cape.

The police’s major general Leon Rabie briefed the committee on some of the progress made.

“In total, since the establishment, we’re looking at a total of 16 gangs or groupings that have been targeted within the respective provinces. A total of 79 projects are running and more than 300 arrests have been made. At least 104 firearms have been confiscated, as well as 13 vehicles.”

Rabie says they’ve also initiated 76 operations being monitored in the provinces and several gang ringleaders have been identified and profiled.

He says it hasn’t been all smooth sailing and there are still some problem areas that the SAPS is looking into.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)