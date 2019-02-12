16 gangs targeted, over 300 arrests made by anti-gang unit - Parly told
The anti-gang unit has made a number of positives strides in policing gangs since its inception with a number of arrests around the country.
CAPE TOWN - The police’s top management has given Parliament an update on the successes and challenges faced by the anti-gang unit.
The special unit targeting gangs and organised crime syndicates in four provinces was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November following complaints and petition by various communities.
The anti-gang unit has made a number of positives strides in policing gangs since its inception with a number of arrests around the country.
The unit is active in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the Western Cape.
The police’s major general Leon Rabie briefed the committee on some of the progress made.
“In total, since the establishment, we’re looking at a total of 16 gangs or groupings that have been targeted within the respective provinces. A total of 79 projects are running and more than 300 arrests have been made. At least 104 firearms have been confiscated, as well as 13 vehicles.”
Rabie says they’ve also initiated 76 operations being monitored in the provinces and several gang ringleaders have been identified and profiled.
He says it hasn’t been all smooth sailing and there are still some problem areas that the SAPS is looking into.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.