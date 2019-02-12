Opposition parties question Ramaphosa's leadership after Eskom comments

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said he was angry that the situation at Eskom had reached a stage of dysfunctionality.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties say that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments on the current power crisis show he’s not in charge of the country.

His comments came after Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding due to seven units breaking down.

On Tuesday, Eskom scaled down to stage 3 load shedding, but the power rotation system will be in place until 11pm.

The Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone says it's time Ramaphosa stands up to his allies.

"We urgently need a debate of national importance and we implore the Speaker of National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to accede to our request. If Parliament is, in fact, serious about holding the executives to account, they’ll provide this opportunity before the president has his reply to the State of the Nation Address."

Congress of the People spokesperson Dennis Bloem says that Ramaphosa must stop undermining the intelligence of South Africans.

“We’re calling upon Cyril Ramaphosa to come clean and stop misleading the people of South Africa. He must tell when is he going to be the president of this country.”

