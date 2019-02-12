No arrests made in N2 highway triple shooting

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

No arrests made in N2 highway triple shooting

The City of Cape Town is offering an R50,000 reward for information about a shooting on the N2 highway.

FILE: A general view of Borcherds Quarry Road near Nyanga, Cape Town. Picture: @WCGovTPW/Twitter.
FILE: A general view of Borcherds Quarry Road near Nyanga, Cape Town. Picture: @WCGovTPW/Twitter.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with a shooting on the N2 in Cape Town in which two metro police officers and a motorist were wounded.

The incident occurred along the highway near the Borcherds Quarry turn-off early on Monday morning.

The officers were called to assist a motorist whose car had a flat tyre, which was caused by rocks placed on the roadway.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they were approached by at least four attackers who fired shots at them and robbed them of a firearm, a radio and other personal belongings.

The City of Cape Town is offering an R50,000 reward for information about a shooting on the N2 highway.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith says: “The City of Cape Town condemns this callous attack and will work very closely with the SA Police Service to ensure that those responsible are brought to book. The executive mayor has agreed to a R50,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the attackers.”

Metro police chief Wayne le Roux says that over the past three months officers have assisted more than 300 motorists whose cars have broken down along the N2 and R300.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA