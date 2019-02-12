No arrests made in N2 highway triple shooting
The City of Cape Town is offering an R50,000 reward for information about a shooting on the N2 highway.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with a shooting on the N2 in Cape Town in which two metro police officers and a motorist were wounded.
The incident occurred along the highway near the Borcherds Quarry turn-off early on Monday morning.
The officers were called to assist a motorist whose car had a flat tyre, which was caused by rocks placed on the roadway.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they were approached by at least four attackers who fired shots at them and robbed them of a firearm, a radio and other personal belongings.
The City of Cape Town is offering an R50,000 reward for information about a shooting on the N2 highway.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith says: “The City of Cape Town condemns this callous attack and will work very closely with the SA Police Service to ensure that those responsible are brought to book. The executive mayor has agreed to a R50,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the attackers.”
Metro police chief Wayne le Roux says that over the past three months officers have assisted more than 300 motorists whose cars have broken down along the N2 and R300.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.