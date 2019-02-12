No arrests made in N2 highway triple shooting

The City of Cape Town is offering an R50,000 reward for information about a shooting on the N2 highway.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with a shooting on the N2 in Cape Town in which two metro police officers and a motorist were wounded.

The incident occurred along the highway near the Borcherds Quarry turn-off early on Monday morning.

The officers were called to assist a motorist whose car had a flat tyre, which was caused by rocks placed on the roadway.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they were approached by at least four attackers who fired shots at them and robbed them of a firearm, a radio and other personal belongings.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith says: “The City of Cape Town condemns this callous attack and will work very closely with the SA Police Service to ensure that those responsible are brought to book. The executive mayor has agreed to a R50,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the attackers.”

Metro police chief Wayne le Roux says that over the past three months officers have assisted more than 300 motorists whose cars have broken down along the N2 and R300.

