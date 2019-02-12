NC woman accused of killing son (2) to remain in custody after court appearance

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

NC woman accused of killing son (2) to remain in custody after court appearance

She was apprehended over the weekend after she allegedly bashed her little son with a rock in Jakkalswater in Nababeep.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman accused of having killed her two-year-old son in the Northern Cape remains in custody.

The 33-year-old woman appeared in the Springbok Magistrates Court on Monday.

She was apprehended over the weekend after she allegedly bashed her little son with a rock in Jakkalswater in Nababeep.

The motive for the fatal attack is not known.

Police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock says: “The suspect, known as Alidin Goedeman, appeared briefly in court and the case was postponed for 28 February for further investigation. She remains in custody.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA