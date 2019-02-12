NC woman accused of killing son (2) to remain in custody after court appearance

She was apprehended over the weekend after she allegedly bashed her little son with a rock in Jakkalswater in Nababeep.

CAPE TOWN - A woman accused of having killed her two-year-old son in the Northern Cape remains in custody.

The 33-year-old woman appeared in the Springbok Magistrates Court on Monday.

The motive for the fatal attack is not known.

Police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock says: “The suspect, known as Alidin Goedeman, appeared briefly in court and the case was postponed for 28 February for further investigation. She remains in custody.”

