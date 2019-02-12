MPs take Ramaphosa to task over dealing with 'corrupt' leaders
EFF leader Julius Malema said action needs to be taken against Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who allegedly received groceries and payments from Bosasa
JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain why he is not dealing with corruption committed within the African National Congress (ANC) and allegedly by his own Cabinet members.
Party leaders on Tuesday debated his State of the Nation Address in Parliament.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane accused the president of failing to act against his own members implicated in the Gupta and Bosasa scandals.
“I’m sure you would like to have people like Angelo Agrizzi and his Bosasa colleagues take the fall. What the ANC will not allow you to do is to arrest people like Dudu Myeni and honourable Nomvula Mokonyane who should by now be arrested.”
This was then echoed by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema who said action needs to be taken against Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who allegedly received groceries and payments from Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.
“You cannot have some of the people highly implicated people in your Cabinet and you tell us you are committed to fighting corruption unless you too have benefited from the frozen chicken. If you have eaten a frozen chicken, then you will be scared unless Nomvula has got something we don’t know about you.”
Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi joined the other parties in saying corruption needs to be eliminated.
“We aim to become a top global performer in terms of countries we do business with, but when we are so high up in the corruption index, how confident will investors be?”
