MPs set to hear impact of Anti-Gang Unit in gang-plagued communities

The unit was formed in November 2018 to address rapidly rising organised crime rates in four provinces.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Anti-Gang Unit in Cape Town 0n 2 November 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Anti-Gang Unit in Cape Town 0n 2 November 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Police Committee will find out on Tuesday what kind of an impact the deployment of the Anti-Gang Unit has had on gang-plagued communities.

The unit was formed in November 2018 to address rapidly rising organised crime rates in four provinces.

Members of the unit have been sent to patrol hot spots in neighbourhoods in the Western and Eastern Cape, as well as in Gauteng and the Free State.

Civil society groups and community leaders from four provinces will give testimony before Parliament’s Police Committee on Tuesday.

Members of Community Police Forums, civil society groups and religious leaders will be reflecting on their experiences and concerns about law enforcement in the gang-infested areas where they live.

Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman believes the grassroots input is needed to deal with gang criminality.

The committee remains of the view that police stations in gang-infested areas should have competent and experienced station commanders, and the necessary resources to deal with the challenges that they encounter daily.

The Anti-Gang Unit has made several arrests since its inception, including two of its own members.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

