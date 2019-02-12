MPs set to hear impact of Anti-Gang Unit in gang-plagued communities
The unit was formed in November 2018 to address rapidly rising organised crime rates in four provinces.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Police Committee will find out on Tuesday what kind of an impact the deployment of the Anti-Gang Unit has had on gang-plagued communities.
The unit was formed in November 2018 to address rapidly rising organised crime rates in four provinces.
Members of the unit have been sent to patrol hot spots in neighbourhoods in the Western and Eastern Cape, as well as in Gauteng and the Free State.
Civil society groups and community leaders from four provinces will give testimony before Parliament’s Police Committee on Tuesday.
Members of Community Police Forums, civil society groups and religious leaders will be reflecting on their experiences and concerns about law enforcement in the gang-infested areas where they live.
Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman believes the grassroots input is needed to deal with gang criminality.
The committee remains of the view that police stations in gang-infested areas should have competent and experienced station commanders, and the necessary resources to deal with the challenges that they encounter daily.
The Anti-Gang Unit has made several arrests since its inception, including two of its own members.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.